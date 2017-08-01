Upcoming documentary celebrates Pat Summitt’s international legacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Bijou Theatre in Knoxville will host the September premiere of a documentary film about Pat Summitt’s role in the rebuilding of women’s basketball in Iraq.

The film, presented by Coaching Change and espnW is called “Pat: A Legacy of Love.” It was produced by University of Tennessee graduates Sarah Hillyer and Ashleigh Huffman, now co-founders and directors of the Center for Sport, Peace, and Society at UT.

The film features former players, administrators and journalists like Holly Warlick, Joan Cronan and Sally Jenkins.

The event is September 7 at the Bijou and includes an orange carpet entrance, a VIP experience and other exhibits. The film starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. General admission is $15 and student admission is $10. VIP tickets are $40, and include a special behind the scenes feature and conversation with producers and cast.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation, as well as girls and women fighting for the right to play sports around the world.

Summitt passed away June 28, 2016 at the age of 64 after battling Alzheimer’s.

