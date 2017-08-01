TVA Credit Union Ballpark named best ballpark in rookie league baseball

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Cardinals are celebrating a victory.

The team’s ballpark, TVA Credit Union Ballpark, has been named Ballpark Digest’s ‘Best Rookie League Ballpark’ in the country.

More than 340,000 fans voted in this year’s contest and the Cardinals’ ballpark came out on top.

This is the first time an Appalachian League ballpark has received this honor.

Cardinals General Manager Tyler Parsons said TVA Credit Union Ballpark was up against 17 other ballparks.

“We always love winning these kind of things but it’s even more important for us to win them from a fan vote. When your people are speaking and they’re saying all these great things about you it means that much more to us,” Parsons said.

He said the award will be proudly displayed at the stadium.

