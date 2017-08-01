TONIGHT: Elizabethton to hold town hall forum on northeast Tennessee opioid crisis

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
T.A. Dugger Junior High School in Elizabethton, TN

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – If you are interested in learning more about the opioid crisis in our region, then you do not want to miss tonight’s meeting.

This evening, experts on substance abuse and mental health will gather in Carter County for a town hall forum discussing northeast Tennessee’s opioid crisis.

Among the topics for discussion, tonight are “physical therapy or opioids for pain”, “an update on the opioid pandemic in Tennessee”, and faith-based initiatives and recovery.

The forum will be moderated by Dr. Danny Smith from Physical Therapy Services.
In addition, Carter County agencies will be on hand to discuss resources.

The meeting will take place at T.A. Dugger Auditorium located at 305 W. E. Street in Elizabethton, TN. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s