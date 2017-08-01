TONIGHT: Elizabethton to hold town hall forum on northeast Tennessee opioid crisis

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – If you are interested in learning more about the opioid crisis in our region, then you do not want to miss tonight’s meeting.

This evening, experts on substance abuse and mental health will gather in Carter County for a town hall forum discussing northeast Tennessee’s opioid crisis.

Among the topics for discussion, tonight are “physical therapy or opioids for pain”, “an update on the opioid pandemic in Tennessee”, and faith-based initiatives and recovery.

The forum will be moderated by Dr. Danny Smith from Physical Therapy Services.

In addition, Carter County agencies will be on hand to discuss resources.

The meeting will take place at T.A. Dugger Auditorium located at 305 W. E. Street in Elizabethton, TN. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.