State champion bolsters late additions to Milligan T&F and CC

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2017) -The Milligan College cross country and track & field team announced four additional signees to the 2017-2018 men’s recruiting class preserving its largest recruiting class in program history.

Shot put state champion, Hunter Eads, from Sullivan High School will join the Buffs with personal bests of 50-10.75 in the shot put and 144-3 in the discus throw. Eads also placed fourth in the Tennessee State Championships in the discus throw.

State qualifier in the 110 meter hurdles finishing 11th, Reese Cornett, from Dobyns-Bennett High School will also be joining the Buffs. Cornett was a region runner in the 110 meter hurdles with a personal best of 15.09. In the 300 meter hurdles he has a personal best of 42.44.

On the distance side, the Buffs have added Jake Reznicek, a standout in the 400 meters and 800 meters from Independence High School in Franklin, Tennessee. Reznicek is expected to run cross country and middle distances on the track while Drew Burton, who was home-schooled, owns a 5k personal best of 16:33 while competing for the West Academy Sports Programs out of Middle Tennessee.

“We were already excited about both of our classes, but to now add these four young men to the mix just makes our men’s side that much stronger,” Head Coach Chris Layne said. “More importantly, these guys all know how to get it done in the classroom and there’s no doubt Milligan’s outstanding academic and social profile continues to positively impact us athletically.”