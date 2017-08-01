Southwest Virginia nurse get 4 years in prison for tampering with morphine

By Published: Updated:
(Source: Creative Commons)

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a former nurse who took morphine intended for patients at a Virginia nursing home and used it herself has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Authorities say 40-year-old Christina Lovern Calloway of Radford was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product.

Prosecutors say Calloway, while working at the nursing home, diverted liquid morphine intended for patients to her own use.

They say Calloway, on more than one occasion, took some of the liquid morphine from a bottle and used it herself. She then used tap water to refill the bottle in an attempt to hide her crime.

The diluted morphine was then administered to patients.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s