Rollercoaster track completed in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The final piece of track was installed on a ride in Disney’s Hollywood Studios new Toy Story Land on Tuesday.

The final piece of the track was installed on Slinky Dog Dash, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The ride is a family rollercoaster that will debut as one of two new attractions when Toy Story Land opens in the summer of 2018.

The blog says in Toy Story Land, guests will “shrink to the size of a toy and explore the world of Andy’s backyard.”

You can check out the video below from Disney’s Imagineers and what they have to say about the milestone at the park.