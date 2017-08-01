Poll: Haslam gets positive bipartisan marks on education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An education advocacy group’s poll found that Democratic voters widely support Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and many want his education initiatives to continue through his successor.

The State Collaborative on Reforming Education, or SCORE, ordered the survey of 500 Democratic and 500 Republican past primary voters.

It says more than six in 10 Democratic voters approve of the popular governor’s performance.

It shows Democratic voters would be more likely to support than oppose a gubernatorial candidate who pledged to continue Haslam’s education policies. Republicans were even more supportive.

More than one in three voters from each party said continuing Haslam’s education priorities wouldn’t impact which candidate they’ll support.

The landline and cell phone poll was conducted July 12-16 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percent.

