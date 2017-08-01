National Night Out events scheduled tonight in Bristol, Piney Flats



TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – Area law enforcement invite you to spend the evening outside having fun with your neighbors, while also preventing crime. National Night Out events will focus on community and police partnerships.

Bristol, Tennessee police will hold an event at the Boys and Girls Club on West State Street beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Bristol, Virginia officers will make stops across several neighborhoods tonight.

And in Piney Flats, a National Night Out event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. at Piney Flats United Methodist Church.

Flyers and news releases below:

From Bristol, TN

The Bristol TN Police Department will be hosting a community event as part of the National Night Out annual campaign. The event will be held on August 1 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at The Boys and Girls Club, 2000 West State Street in Bristol, TN. The National Night Out event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Pizza, popcorn, and drinks will be provided at the event, and school supplies will be given out while supplies last. There will also be inflatables and a Bicycle Rodeo for the children to enjoy. Participants in the Bicycle Rodeo must bring their own bike.

“Attendees will receive information regarding gun safety from the NRA’s Eddie Eagle,” said Lt. Walter Brown with the Bristol TN Police Department. “The Bristol TN Fire Department will have the ‘Smoke House’ demonstration trailer on scene, so attendees can learn what to do in case of a fire. There will also be police cars, fire trucks, and the Wellmont 1 helicopter on site for viewing.”

For more information on the event contact Lt. Walter Brown at 423-989-5600 or email wbrown@bristoltn.org.

From Bristol, VA

On Tuesday, August 1st, neighborhoods throughout the City of Bristol, Virginia are joining forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “3rd Annual National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by TARGET, Bristol Virginia Police Department, Fire Department, and Bristol Lifesaving Crew as well as involve over 9,700 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world. In all, over 33 million people are expected to participate in “America’s Night Out Against Crime” in August. National Night Out is designed to: (1) heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) generate support for, and participation in local anticrime efforts; (3) strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

From 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on August 1st, residents in neighborhoods throughout the City of Bristol, Virginia and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods throughout the City will be hosting a variety of special events, such as block parties, cookouts, local law enforcement interaction with citizens. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police – community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation. On August 1st, we invite neighborhoods nationwide to join us in Giving Crime & Drugs a “ Going Away Party.”

Locally, the following Neighborhood Watch groups have organized activities for the evening of Tuesday, August 1st:

(1) Monarch Place, off King Mill Pike, will host a covered dish dinner beginning at 6:00 p.m. Live music will be provided.

(2) 200 block Solar Street Neighborhood Watch group has scheduled a covered dish cookout from 6:45–9:00 p.m.

(3) Bristol Regional Housing Authority will be from 5:00pm-7:00 pm at Oakview Ave. and Clinton Ave. Behind the Old Mosby Apartments.

All available local law enforcement, fire department and Bristol Lifesaving crew personnel will attend as many events as possible during the times listed. Members of City Council have been invited to attend as well.

If anyone living in the areas of these Neighborhood Watch groups is interested in participating in these events, they are welcome to come to any of the above locations and share in the festivities.

For more information contact the Crime Prevention Unit of the Bristol Virginia Police Department at (276) 645-7281

From Piney Flats, TN (flyer below)

