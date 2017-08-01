KPD officers searching for woman who attempted to steal dollhouse from storage warehouse

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a woman who reportedly tried to take a large dollhouse from a storage warehouse on Ryder Drive in Kingsport.

According to a KPD news release, the woman entered an unlocked storage warehouse owned by Action Rental, picked up the dollhouse — valued around $1,000 — and carried it out to her vehicle.

The woman was unable to place the dollhouse in the truck of her vehicle and then tried to put it in the back seat, but was unsuccessful. She then left the dollhouse and drove away in what appeared to be a black Oldsmobile Alero, or a similar 4-door mid-sized sedan.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or her vehicle is asked to call KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.