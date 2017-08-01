Kingsport leaders to vote on purchase of property, setting way for outdoor recreational space

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Plans are in the works to craft an outdoor recreational space in Kingsport that could house events like concerts or ball games.

The city’s Board of Mayor and Alderman will decide whether to purchase a 14 acre piece of property for $1 million Tuesday night. The money will come from One Kingsport funds.

“The first phase would be to create the multipurpose event venue,” said Assistant City Manager for Administration for the City of Kingsport, Chris McCartt. “Phase two then moves into looking at additional multipurpose fields that we could use for soccer, lacrosse, they might be the staging area for cross country races… A third phase would probably be an extensive network of trails, walking and running paths.”

First, the city will have to approve the purchase of 14 acres from General Shale. The property is located off Industry Drive next to Brickyard Park, with a $1 million price tag.

“If you look at it in terms of solely what is being managed by the city of Kingsport to date, this would be the largest investment coming out of One Kingsport, would be this land acquisition,” McCartt said.

The property could pave the way for a project that McCartt says will provide not only for people living in Kingsport, but attract others to the area, too.

“We want people to come and park downtown, we want them to eat in the stores, shop in the stores, and then meander over to the Brickyard Park for the event that they’re there to see,” said McCartt. “Any time that we have a win-win where we’re providing for our citizens but also attracting folks in here to support our economy, those are the ventures that we like going after.”

If the Board of Mayor and Alderman approves the purchase of the 14 acres of property, the city would acquire the land within the next 60 days.

