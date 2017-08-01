Johnson City Police Chief recommends ending courtesy police escorts during funeral processions

JOHNSON CITY,TN (WJHL) – A long-standing tradition to conduct “courtesy funeral procession escorts” by Johnson City

police, may soon come to an end. During last night’s commission meeting police Chief Mark Sirois asked commissioners

to consider ending the escorts due safety concerns.

Over the years Morris-Baker funeral home director and owner Preston McKee, has seen a number of funeral processions lead by Johnson City Police officers.

McKee also seen a lot of accidents that happen because of them.

“I’ll always remember a time where a pickup truck had to swerve a cruiser with its lights blinking going down highway 11 E. I just thank god that we had not started turning left across that highway and we just stopped until all the traffic come to a complete stop and we averted a disaster,” McKee said.

For that reason, those “in kind” processional escorts offered by Johnson City police could soon stop.

“Our recommendation is to discontinue providing those for the fact that we cant put for our calls for service, our law enforcement mission, our community policing mission, we can’t put an officer at each intersection to ensure that procession proceeds safely through that intersection,” Mark Sirois said.

Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois says his recommendation to end the escourt services comes after careful review of a traffic study on funeral processions in the city spanning five years. He outlined distracted driving as one of the leading causing of accidents involving funeral processions.

According to the chief from 2012 to 2017 there have been 10 accidents involving funeral processions. He says at least one of those accidents resulted in an officer being stuck by a vehicle and knocked off his motorcycle. He says luckily that officer was not seriously injured.

“The issue is safety,” Sirois said.

Preston McKee agrees and supports the Police Chief and hopes others in the community will do the same. Johnson City commissioners are expected to vote on Chief Sirois recommendation at the August 17th commission meeting.