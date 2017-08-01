JCPD: Elizabethton man to face assault, shoplifting charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested an Elizabethton man on assault and shoplifting charges on Monday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to Food City on South Roan Street around 5:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that William E. Deloach, 32, had been approached by store management over a suspected shoplifting, and he ran towards the front of the store.

Deloach then fell near the shopping cart area of the store and then pulled out a knife on a store employee. The employee backed away and Deloach then ran towards the Food City gas station.

Police said employees continued to follow Deloach as officers were called to the scene.

According to the report, Deloach then pulled out pepper spray and sprayed an employee several times in the face, before running off into a wooded area.

Deloach was later located and arrested.

He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and misdemeanor shoplifting.

Deloach was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $20,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

