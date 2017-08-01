Isaiah 117 kicks off campaign to buy home for kids awaiting foster placement

Related Coverage Carter County family starting home for kids waiting for foster care placement

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Tuesday, a new organization is launching a campaign to help care for children awaiting foster placement. A Carter County family is hoping to launch the Isaiah 117 House in the fall and needs the community’s help to do that.

This family is hoping to buy a home where kids awaiting foster care placement can stay until a foster family is found for them. Right now, the Department of Children’s Services offices is the first place kids are taken after being removed from their home and taken in to state custody. Kids can often spend hours, sometimes even spend the night in a conference room or a cubicle at the DCS office while waiting for a placement.

Ronda Paulson said she saw this need first hand while training to be a foster mom. Now she is on a mission to raise $75,000.

“There is a home that’s being held for us, it’s four bedrooms, two and a half baths, it’s a great location, meets our needs, but we need to raise 75,000 dollars to pay cash for this home and so that process starts today,” Paulson said.

Tuesday night Isaiah 117 is hosting its kickoff event at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton with more than 100 people expected to attend.

Paulson said she hopes to purchase the home this fall and get the community’s help to renovate it.

“Now that people know about the need they want to get behind it and so that’s what today is all about for all those people who have reached out and said how can we help step one is that we need to buy a home.”

The event Tuesday night is sold out, but if you’d like to get involved or donate you can visit www.isaiah117house.com.

