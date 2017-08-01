Hamilton, Winker power Reds past Pirates 9-1

By Published:

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Billy Hamilton hit a three-run homer and tripled, Eugenio Suarez and rookie Jesse Winker also went deep, and the Cincinnati Reds overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Tuesday night.

Hamilton tripled and scored in the first inning. Then he sent a pitch from Jameson Taillon (6-5) into the right-field seats in the second for his third home run of the season as the last-place Reds beat Pittsburgh again.

Cincinnati is 7-1 against the Pirates this season and 36-62 versus everyone else. Homer Bailey (3-5) allowed one run in six innings, striking out three and walking two to snap a three-start losing streak.

Taillon gave up eight runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings and is 1-3 with a 12.18 ERA since the All-Star break.

