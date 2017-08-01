Grundy man dies in single-vehicle crash in Dickenson Co., VA

DICKENSON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia state troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in Dickenson County.

Officers say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Indian Creek Road in the 1400 block when it ran off the side of the road and struck an embankment.

The driver, 46-year-old Michael Blankenship of Grundy was pronounced dead at the scene.

VSP says no passengers were in the SUV at the time of the crash.