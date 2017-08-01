Greeneville will use last seasons only football loss as motivation in 2017

GREENEVILLE — Greeneville dominated class 4-A football last year with a perfect regular season. The expectations are just as high this year, though the schedule will be a little more challenging.Greeneville opens the year against Dobyns-Bennett and over the next three weeks plays Science Hill and Morristown West.

Greeneville, however, is returning many key skilled position players…its strength last season was its high powered offense, outscoring its opponents 638-59.

Their lone loss of the year came in a heartbreaker to Knox Central in Greeneville and that loss has stuck with the Greene Devils, using that as extra motivation heading into this season.

“Can’t put that one behind you, it’s going to hurt for a long time. But hopefully, we use it the right way and use it as motivation. Most of the guys probably have.”

“Kind of took a mental picture of the scoreboard last year when the final second ran off and it’s kind of stuck with me and it’s going to motivate me all year.”

“Definitely using it to go farther, but you’ve got to put it behind and move on. We’ve still got to put the work in, but we’re definitely ready.”

“We’ve got a lot of good stuff going. Got a lot of guys that have experience now and we should make a deep run in the playoffs this year.”