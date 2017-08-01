Federal grand jury indicts 18 in northeast Tennessee meth distribution conspiracy

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A northeast Tennessee federal grand jury has indicted 18 people in what prosecutors are calling a conspiracy to traffick drugs in our region. The indictment includes charges related to the distribution of meth and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice, the grand jury returned a 49-count indictment against the following people in the drug trafficking case. The indictment says each of them was involved in a conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth in this region.

David Byron Jones, 60, of Chatsworth, Georgia;

Jonathan Delph, 50, of Rogersville, Tennessee;

Clay Seals, Jr., 50, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee;

Stephanie Bailey, 49, of Hawkins County, Tennessee;

Donna Strong, 53, a.k.a. Donna Dunbar, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee;

Curtis Carpenter, 42, of Whitesburg, Tennessee;

Jerry Robinette, 49, of Rogersville, Tennessee;

Edward Smith, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee;

Tyler Delph, 24, of Rogersville, Tennessee;

Scottie Delph, 48, of Rogersville, Tennessee;

James Michael Whitaker, 54, of Rogersville, Tennessee;

Paul Bledsoe Jr., 43, of Morristown, Tennessee;

William West, 57, a.k.a. Bump, of Rogersville, Tennessee;

Frankie Benton, 33, of Hawkins County, Tennessee;

James Dwayne Byington, 49, of Rogersville, Tennessee;

Leonard Brad Eidson, 42, of Bull’s Gap, Tennessee;

Phillip Burton, 48, a.k.a. Burger, of Rogersville, Tennessee; and

Toby Jones, 39, of Chatsworth, Georgia.

Carpenter, Robinette, Smith, Burton, Tyler Delph, and Seals were also each charged with one count of possession of a firearm.

If convicted of the methamphetamine conspiracy charge, each faces a minimum mandatory prison term of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10,000,000, and any forfeitures.

The DOJ says the investigation is ongoing. A trial date has not been set.