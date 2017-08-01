Father handling rooster accidentally shoots, kills 10-year-old son

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — A 10-year-old Missouri boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay said Garrett Spaulding was with his dad, mom and another sibling as they were taking care of several animals. His dad was carrying a small caliber rifle.

When a rooster got riled up, the father went to grab it but it attacked him. Authorities say the father was knocked backward, which caused his weapon to fire, hitting the boy.

While the investigation is still ongoing, authorities believe it was an accidental shooting.