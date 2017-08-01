ETSU to use outside counsel in considering Champouillon appeal

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee met Tuesday where they discussed in a closed 40-minute session the appeal of former music professor Dr. David Champouillon.

On Monday, we told you that the committee would be reviewing Champouillon’s termination appeal, which argued even if the allegations against him were true, they are what’s considered “protected free speech.”

Back in May, President Dr. Brian Noland fired Champouillon after an internal investigation found the tenured music professor sexually harassed two faculty members and behaved inappropriately in front of faculty and students.

After the session, committee members told us that legal counsel from the University of Memphis will be assisting ETSU in an effort to avoid any conflict of interest.

A decision on Champouillon’s appeal will be discussed at a later date.

The next Board of Trustees meeting will be held September 8.

