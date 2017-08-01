ETSU to break ground on new performing arts center next month

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland revealed in a meeting Tuesday afternoon that the school will break ground on a new performing arts center next month.

We previously reported that this is one of many capital projects at the school. The Martin Center for the Arts, what it will be called, will cost $52.3 million and is expected to be complete Spring 2019.

It will be located adjacent to the Centre and Millennium Park.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s