ETSU to break ground on new performing arts center next month

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland revealed in a meeting Tuesday afternoon that the school will break ground on a new performing arts center next month.

We previously reported that this is one of many capital projects at the school. The Martin Center for the Arts, what it will be called, will cost $52.3 million and is expected to be complete Spring 2019.



It will be located adjacent to the Centre and Millennium Park.

In other news, @ETSUPrez says the university will break ground on the new performing arts center next month. pic.twitter.com/oAkdKD6cpF — Nate Morabito (@WJHL_Nate) August 1, 2017