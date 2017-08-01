ETSU announces kickoff times for 2017 home football games

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University announced kickoff times for home football games in their new on-campus stadium for the 2017 season Tuesday.

The Bucs open the season in a prime-time clash against Limestone College at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 2nd.

Here are the rest of the times for ETSU’s home schedule:

Date Opponent, Time

Sept. 2 vs. Limestone College, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Robert Morris, 3:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 28 vs. Wofford, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. VMI, noon

