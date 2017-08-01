Bristol, VA native and Cubs pitcher Justin Grimm optioned to Triple-A Iowa

By Published: Updated:

CHICAGO — The news is not good for Bristol native Justin Grimm of the Chicago Cubs who was optioned to triple-a Iowa Tuesday night. With Justin Wilson arriving in Chicago from the Tigers, there simply was no room for Grimm and his 5.18 era.

The 27-year-old former Virginia High Bearcat will head back to the minors for more work, but Grimm will likely be back in the big leagues by September to offer bullpen help when the rosters expand.

It was the fourth time this season that Grimm, has been optioned to the minors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s