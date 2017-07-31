TRAFFIC ALERT: VDOT closing I-81 exit off-ramp in Abingdon

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Motorists in Abingdon may need to find an alternate route when traveling over the next two weeks due to the closure of an off-ramp.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will close the northbound Interstate 81 exit 14 off-ramp early Monday morning for road work.

VDOT reports the off-ramp will be closed for approximately the next 15 days.

They advise motorists to use Exit 13 and Route 11 to access the Exit 14 area.

VDOT says the closure of the off ramp is necessary to finish the connection between the new off ramp and the interstate. Work is already underway to reconstruct Exit 14 to better accommodate traffic volumes and to replace north and southbound I-81 bridges at Exit 14.

They tell us there will also be message boards to direct Virginia Highlands Festival traffic to Old Jonesboro Road from Exit 13.