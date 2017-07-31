Tennessee lawmaker to file legislation that would ban paddling of students with disabilities

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Nashville lawmaker plans on filing legislation that would ban the use of corporal punishment on students with disabilities.

Rep. Jason Powell (D), District 53, said he thinks school districts need to show more love and compassion to those students, not show them physical punishment.

“Any use of corporal punishment in our schools on children with disabilities can have long-term effects on the child and we need to stop that practice in Tennessee,” Rep. Powell said.

The lawmaker first announced plans to pursue the legislation in May, after a Nashville television station uncovered a disparity in Middle Tennessee.

He told us our Community Watchdog investigation is just more proof that “the time for action is now.”

Using local and federal data, we identified more than two dozen local schools that paddled students with disabilities at a higher rate than their peers during two of the last four school years.

“The application of corporal punishment on these students is extremely troubling and something that needs to be stopped in the State of Tennessee,” he said.

Prompted by our investigation, the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office of Research and Education Accountability began a statewide review of the disparity, at the request of lawmakers.

Area school directors have defended the practice, saying it’s only used sparingly, only after other forms of discipline don’t work and only with the support of parents.

Gov. Bill Haslam called the numbers “concerning.” You’ll hear what else he told us tonight at six on News Channel 11.

