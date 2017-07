GATLINBURG (WATE) – A woman was found dead at a Gatlinburg resort early Sunday.

Gatlinburg police responded to the scene at the Mountain Loft Resort around 4:40 a.m. A man said he could not find his wife at the resort.

The woman’s body was found in an adjoining room and was pronounced dead.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.

There is no more information at this time. We will continue to follow this developing story.