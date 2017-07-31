Sullivan South ready to start a new era with head coach Justin Hilton

SULLIVAN CO. It was a tough 2016 season for the Sullivan South football team, but the Rebels hope a new head coach can provide a spark this season. Justin Hilton, a longtime staff member and South graduate, was named the new head coach in December.

The Rebels finished last year with a 3-8 record. The young squad took its lumps last year, but believe they can take a step in the right direction with a new, but familiar, face at the helm.

“We’ve got some excitement building up. We kept a lot of the same guys on staff. The kids have really bought into what we’re doing and we’re really looking forward to getting to go out there and play against somebody else.”

“He’s been on the staff, so him stepping up hasn’t been really an adjustment at all. He’s got a lot of energy, guys respect him a lot and it’s good to play for a guy like him.”

“He kept things pretty simple compared to last year and really things stayed the same just little, tiny adjustments.”