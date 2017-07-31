Search underway for woman, child reported missing on the Creeper Trail in Damascus, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. emergency management officials confirmed to News Channel 11 that crews are searching for a missing woman and child on the Creeper Trail in Damascus, Va.

According to Washington County, Va. Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Estes, a 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old child were reported missing by a man they were on the trail with around 7:30 p.m. near the Straight Branch Creek area of the Creeper Trail.

Estes told us multiple crews — Damascus Police Department, Damascus Rescue Squad, Abingdon Fire Department and Mt. Rogers Fire and Rescue — have responded to the scene and are searching between Damascus and Whitetop.

A command post has been set up at the Damascus Police Department.

