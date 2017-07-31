Police find body of missing NC man

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WJHL) – Police in North Carolina say they have found the body of man who went missing last week.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 68 year-old Thomas Bryson of Mills River, NC was found in Arden, North Carolina on Sunday.

They say he was found about 8:30 pm in a corn field on Glenn Bridge Road.

Bryson had been missing since Wednesday. Investigators believe he was kidnapped by Phillip Stroupe, who had been on the run since July 22, when authorities say he stole a bike at gunpoint.

Stroupe was later found driving Bryson’s Honda Ridgeline and was arrested on Thursday after a five-day manhunt. But Bryson was nowhere to be found.

Investigators later expanded their search to include East Tennessee. At the time, they believed Stroupe may have fled into the state from North Carolina.

The search for Stroupe, who faces multiple charges, closed parts of the Pisgah National Forest for several days.

We will continue to monitor this developing story and will post updates when available.