Phillies beat Braves 7-6 win, complete 4-game sweep

By ROB MAADDI

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Odubel Herrera and Maikel Franco hit homers, Nick Pivetta threw six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Monday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep.

Pivetta (4-6) gave up one run and three hits, striking out five.

Kurt Suzuki and Freddie Freeman went deep for Atlanta. Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz (9-6) allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings.

The Phillies have won five in a row and are 10-6 since the All-Star break, but still own the worst record (39-64) in the majors.