Northeast State to eliminate 28 non-faculty, full-time positions

The following is a release from Northeast State:

Northeast State Community College today announced the elimination of 28 non-faculty, full-time employee positions as part of a plan to balance the 2017-18 budget.

Also , 19 part-time and full-time temporary positions were not renewed, and six vacant full-time faculty and staff positions will not be filled.

No further personnel reductions are planned at this time.

Northeast State will provide educational and employment assistance for employees whose jobs were eliminated. Permanent employees affected by the cuts will receive a voucher for free tuition at Northeast State for two calendar years. The benefit extends to spouses and dependents as well.

Also , the College’s Office of Career Services will provide help with resumes, cover letters, interview tips, and job searches. Displaced employees will be notified of open positions at Northeast State for 12 months, and they may apply for future vacant positions at the College.

The 2017-18 budget, which began July 1, also includes reductions in Northeast State operations, travel and equipment budgets. The overall proposal would cut roughly $5 million to balance the College’s budget.

Interim President James King announced the reductions today, the latest in a series of corrective actions to the college’s finances that began last fall. King, who also an executive vice chancellor for the Tennessee Board of Regents, succeeded Dr. Janice Gilliam who retired from the College on June 30, 2017.

King said a decision for further immediate corrective actions was reached after in-depth meetings and briefings with TBR and Northeast State personnel about Northeast State’s finances.

“These actions were needed to bring financial stability to the College. These kinds of decisions are always difficult and painful, but we must do what is best for the students, the community, and the future of the institution,” King said. “Our mission will remain focused on the success of our students, and on workforce development for our business and industry partners in the region.”

The personnel reductions will reduce the 2017-18 budget by about $2.2 million. The College currently employs about 400 employees.

Operational cuts of $2.8 include reductions in maintenance, student services, academic support, instruction, and scholarships. Notable reductions include delaying construction of the Emerging Technologies Complex on the Blountville campus.