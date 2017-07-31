New speed limit signs installed on I-26

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – New speed limit signs went up on Monday along I-26 through Johnson City.

TDOT crews were out changing the signs along the highway on Monday.

The new, slower speeds mean there will be only three changes moving forward.

In Washington Co., the speed limit is 60 until you get to exit 17, the Boones Creek exit. After that, it changes back to 65 mph all the way to exit one in Kingsport.

The new signs also show a change to the truck speed limit. Trucks now have a speed limit of 55 mph through this corridor and does not change.

Speed limits used to range from 55 to 70 mph in this stretch. In the 70 mph stretch, there were three fatal crashes between 2014 – 2016. By reducing the speed and making it more consistent, TDOT hopes to make this corridor as safe as they can.

At its daily peak, as many as 57,000 vehicles per day travel this section of I-26.

In Washington Co., the speed limit is 60 until you get to exit 17, the Boones Creek exit. After that, it changes back to 65 mph all the way to exit one in Kingsport.

The new signs also show a change to the truck speed limit. Trucks now have a speed limit of 55 mph through this corridor and does not change.

Speed limits used to range from 55 to 70 mph in this stretch. In the 70 mph stretch, there were three fatal crashes between 2014 – 2016. By reducing the speed and making it more consistent, TDOT hopes to make this corridor as safe as they can.

At its daily peak, as many as 57,000 vehicles per day travel this section of I-26.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.