Multi-million dollar Kingsport water plant project nearing completion

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A $14 million project to improve the reliability of Kingsport’s water supply is now almost complete.

City crews spent the past year and a half constructing a new tunnel and pump station to carry river water to Kingsport’s water plant by gravity. Project officials say doing so will ensure safe and reliable water for city customers both now and for generations to come.

Now, instead of moving water from the South Fork of the Holston River over a cliff using decades-old vertical pipes, it’s flowing by gravity through a new, multi-million dollar tunnel.

That tunnel starts about 30 feet under the ground and extends about 1,200 feet to the city’s water plant.

“It’s all about getting water to your home, to businesses reliably every day 24/7 without any interruption,” said Water/Wastewater Facilities Manager, Niki Ensor. “When you go to your home, turn on the tap, water that is coming out of your tap now is coming through the tunnel this project provided.”

Without the project, Ensor says, if something were to happen to the pipes they once used instead, homes and business would know the city did not do the project.

“The time it would take to repair those pipes would take considerable time and the city may be without water and they would be without water,” Ensor said. “To be able to eliminate the risk that we had associated with the outdated, decades-old pipe that we had in place and the single points of failure, this is a huge success for us.”

The city has been using the new tunnel and pump station since June 8th. They hope to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in September.

