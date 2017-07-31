Mother of Johnson City victim desperate for answers after daughter shot and killed

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- The mother of a murdered Johnson City woman is pleading for answers as police search for her killer.

Johnson City Police said 22-year-old Rebekah Thompson, also known as Stacy Magee, was shot in the face as she was sitting in her car on John Exum Parkway near Garden Drive.

Police said Thompson’s infant was inside the car at the time of the shooting, also revealing late last week she was pregnant at the time of her death.

Monday afternoon we spoke to the victim’s mother, Lainie Shepherd, who said she knew her daughter as Stacy Magee.

Shepherd said she saw her daughter the same day she was killed, remembering the conversation they had at her apartment.

“And she was like you feel like cooking, and I’m like no I don’t feel like cooking today, and she’s like oh okay mom well I love you, and I was like I love you too,” Shepherd said.

Sergeant Mike Adams with the Johnson City Police Department said they still believe this was a premeditated act.

“I believe this was a planned murder, it wasn’t something that just happened out of an argument or anything like that,” Adams said.

One week later with no suspect in custody, Sergeant Adams said it’s a case that is weighing heavily on all of the investigators.

“The pressure of making an arrest and putting together a good case, not just making an arrest, but a prosecutable arrest,” Adams said.

Magee’s mother said she’s still patiently waiting for answers.

“No mother should have to bury their child at such a young age and be taken from us like that. I am so angry, that he’s still out here, walking around. I’m praying, I pray every day that they catch him,” Shepherd said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Division at 423-434-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

