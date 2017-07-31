Los Angeles reaches deal with Olympic leaders for 2028 Games

Associated Press Published:
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles has reached an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games.

City Council President Herb Wesson’s office on Monday confirmed the deal. Spokeswoman Caolinn Mejza says the pact is expected to be reviewed by the council later this week.

The agreement to be formally announced later Monday follows a vote earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee to seek a deal to award the 2024 and 2028 Games.

Paris is widely seen as the favorite for 2024.

With the agreement, Los Angeles would get 2028. The deal would make LA a three-time Olympic city, after hosting the 1932 and 1984 Games.

