Los Angeles reaches deal to host 2028 Games

LOS ANGELES (AP) –

Los Angeles leaders are celebrating an agreement with Olympic organizers to host the 2028 Summer Games.

The city had sought to win the 2024 Games, but ended up agreeing to wait four more years.

The agreement follows a vote earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee to seek an unusual deal to award the 2024 and 2028 Games simultaneously.

Paris is the only city left to host the 2024 Games.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says 2028 was a better deal for the city that could bring hundreds of millions of dollars more to Los Angeles.

He tells reporters Monday gathered at a soccer stadium near Los Angeles that 2028 “was too good to pass up.”

Garcetti says the IOC is expected to ratify the twin Olympic arrangement in September.