Local high school team wins $200k, will be featured on nationally televised special

ELIZABETHTON,TN (WJHL)- A local high school is getting national recognition and will be on national television this fall.

Elizabethton High School students entered a competition to “rethink high school,” it’s called “XQ: The Super School Project.”

“It was a competition to completely revamp education, to get out of the traditional lecture and let students have a voice,” E.H.S. Senior English teacher Daniel Profitt said.

Out of hundreds of schools the E.H.S. team got 12th place and won $200,000. The team’s work was featured in a USA Today documentary. On September 8th at 8 p.m. you can tune in to CBS or ABC and see the team featured on a nationally televised special on the XQ: The Super School Project.

“For the students it was really special because that showed that they didn’t have to go somewhere else to do something really big, that even here in Carter County they could do something on a national scale and be recognized for that,” EHS librarian Dustin Hensley said. Hensley found the grant opportunity last year.

Alex Campbell’s sociology class took the project and ran with it. They spent an entire semester researching, polling students, writing proposals, and making presentations. Profitt said the E.H.S. team’s entry was the only one developed entirely by students.

“What they lacked in say wisdom and experience with laws, money, funding, all that stuff they made up with their knowledge of what teenagers want out of school,” Campbell said.

Campbell said some of their ideas on what a dream high school looks like might surprise you.

“I think it would surprise a lot of people outside of school that kids want to be challenged more and maybe not challenged more with more test and more worksheets, they get plenty of those, but with big projects that have meaning,” Campbell said.

The student’s ideas for a new high school model include students serving out in the community, working with other generations, and having a voice in their education.

“I didn’t expect it to get as far as it did or gain as much attention as it has but I think the exposure has done wonders for making people discuss and talk about the structure of school as we know it now,” Ty Lawson said. Lawson graduated in 2017 and was a part of the project.

The school is using the money won to launch two new project-based classes at Elizabethton High School. One is a community improvement class where students find a solution to a community-wide issue. The other is an entrepreneurship class where students get a loan of 500 to 1,000 dollars to start their own business.

“It’s the safety net we need to be able to take risks and still have a little backbone and stability,” Incoming E.H.S. senior Sadie Whitehead said.

She signed up to take both classes next year.

“It’s kind of extraordinary because we’re really getting treated like adults here and they’re really taking what we have to say really seriously,” Whitehead said.

The teachers involved said they see this as just the start of this type of learning here and across the state.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.