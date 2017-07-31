KPD: Serial stalker Albert Toronjo to face new charge 11 days after jail release

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers arrested a known serial stalker Monday on an aggravated stalking charge just 11 days after being released from jail.

According to a KPD news release, on July 25, Albert J. Toronjo, 66, of Kingsport, called a 62-year-old Kingsport woman who he didn’t know, identified himself as “Al,” and asked if she played cards.

Toronjo then reportedly complimented the woman’s personality and then asked if her age and if her husband was still alive.

Police said on July 28 that Toronjo called the woman again, identifying himself as “Al,” and asked how she was doing.

The woman then told him that she was calling the police and hung up.

On Monday, KPD detectives spoke with Toronjo, who said he had not called the woman. When detectives showed him a photo of her cell phone with his number on it, he still denied calling her.

Toronjo then told detectives that he had thrown his phone away to try to destroy “incriminating evidence against him.”

Officers arrested Toronjo and was charged with aggravated stalking.

He was taken to the Kingsport City Jail, but was later transferred to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, where he remains pending his arraignment.

According to the release, at least four other complaints have been filed against Toronjo in the past week, and additional charges are pending.

KPD officials are encouraging the public to familiarize themselves with Toronjo’s photo and anyone who has experienced repeated unsolicited contact from him within the last two weeks is asked to call KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429.

