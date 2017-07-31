Johnson City W. Mountainview Rd. closure extends to Hanover for roundabout work

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Public Works Department in Johnson City want to alert drivers construction that will impact drivers as crews proceed to construct a new roundabout at the intersection of Browns Mill Road and West Mountainview.

The city says West Mountainview Road from North Roan Street to Hanover Road will be closed beginning Monday (July 31) morning at 8:30 a.m That means the West Mountainview Road closure is now extending to Hanover Road.

Home and business will be accessible from both directions, but traffic will not be able to access Browns Mill Road from West Mountainview.

Also, West Mountainview from Browns Mill to Roan is expected to reopen later this week, but the Hanover to the Browns Mill Road area will be closed for the next month.

The following is a list of work taking place in the Johnson City area (Public Works projects)

Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) – drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

West Mountainview Road (between North Roan Street and Hanover Road) – installation of a roundabout. Road closed. Traffic shifts on Browns Mill Road.

East Oakland Avenue (between East Lakeview Drive and Reston Court) – drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Flagmen present. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

Sunset Drive (between Mountcastle Drive and Sundale Road) – sidewalk improvements. One lane closed. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

Water/Sewer projects:

Orleans Street (300-400 block) – water line replacement; lane closures

457 Pickens Bridge Road (new subdivision) – sewer line installation; lane closures; flaggers present

1705 Cherokee Road – fire hydrant tap; lane closures

East Holston Avenue (1300-1500 blocks) – water line replacement; lane closures

Douglas Chapel Road (200 block) – water line replacement; lane closures

240 Reservoir Drive – tank construction; lane closures

Carroll Creek Road (500-700 block) – sewer line installation; lane closures

East Lakeview Drive (200 block) – sewer line installation; lane closures

Chamber Drive and Dennis Drive – tank construction; road closed at construction site

All work is weather permitting.