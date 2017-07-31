Johnson City police charge man with aggravated kidnapping, assault, rape

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City arrested a man over the weekend and charged him with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, and aggravated assault.

Police say around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, the responded to a 911 call from a woman at the corner of Buffalo and Walnut Street. She told police that she was at the apartment of Jason Avery, age 42, when they got into an argument.

The victim told police when she attempted to leave Avery choked her until she lost consciousness and held her against her will. The victim had minor injuries from the attack, according to a report, and she was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Police found Avery and he was interviewed by the JCPD’s criminal investigation division. Police said Avery’s story was not consistent with the injuries the victim sustained. He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in general sessions court at 1:30 p.m.