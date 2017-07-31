Japanese Prime Minister, Trump agree to action against North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he and President Donald Trump have spoken by phone and agreed to take further action against North Korea following its latest missile launch.

Abe told reporters after the call Monday morning Asia time that Trump pledged to “take all necessary measures to protect” Japan and that Abe praised his commitment to do so.

Abe said Japan would pursue concrete steps to bolster defense system and capabilities under the firm solidarity with the U.S. and do utmost to protect the safety of the Japanese people.

Analysis of the launch late Friday concluded most of the U.S. is now in range of North Korean weaponry.

