Inmate shot at Lee Penitentiary during fight

PENNINGTON GAP, VA (WJHL) – U.S. Department of Justice officials confirmed that an inmate was shot after he pulled out a weapon during a fight with other inmates Monday morning at the United State Penitentiary Lee.

According to a news release, staff members responded to a fight on the recreation yard involving four inmates just after 8 a.m.

Officials said one inmate pulled out a homemade weapon and a staff member fired a firearm hitting the inmate in the upper right arm.

The inmate was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

“At no time was the public in danger. The institution was placed on limited operating status until further notice,” according to the release.

According to the release, USP Lee is a high security institution, with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Pennington Gap, Va.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.