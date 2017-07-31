Gregg Allman said ‘no’ to radiation treatment

By Published:
FILE - This Oct. 13, 2011 file photo shows Gregg Allman performs at the Americana Music Association awards show in Nashville, Tenn. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, a publicist said the musician, the singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died. (AP Photo/Joe Howell, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Gregg Allman’s manager says Allman declined radiation treatment for his liver cancer for fear of what it might do to his vocal cords.

Michael Lehman says Allman “wanted to live his life feeling good for as long as that was going to be.” Lehman says after Allman’s cancer recurred in 2012, he was given 12 to 18 months to live.

Allman decided to use his time to record his “Southern Blood” album, out September 8. Producer Don Was says the emotional high point of the album is Allman’s version of the Jackson Browne song “Song for Adam,” which reminded him of his brother Duane.

Was says Allman’s voice cracks on the third verse and he never got the last two lines out. Was says they talked about fixing it but Allman approved the mix the night before he died.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s