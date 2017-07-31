Gregg Allman said ‘no’ to radiation treatment

DETROIT (AP) – Gregg Allman’s manager says Allman declined radiation treatment for his liver cancer for fear of what it might do to his vocal cords.

Michael Lehman says Allman “wanted to live his life feeling good for as long as that was going to be.” Lehman says after Allman’s cancer recurred in 2012, he was given 12 to 18 months to live.

Allman decided to use his time to record his “Southern Blood” album, out September 8. Producer Don Was says the emotional high point of the album is Allman’s version of the Jackson Browne song “Song for Adam,” which reminded him of his brother Duane.

Was says Allman’s voice cracks on the third verse and he never got the last two lines out. Was says they talked about fixing it but Allman approved the mix the night before he died.