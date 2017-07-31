Former NSCC employee speaks out after being laid off on Monday

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A former Northeast State Community College employee is speaking out after he was laid off from his job on Monday.

Northeast State Community College announced it is eliminating dozens of jobs.

News Channel 11 told you last week, the college was having to cut roughly $5 million out of its budget this year, with $2.2 million dollars impacting employees.

On Monday, the college announced it is eliminating 28 non-faculty full-time employee positions,19 part and full-time temporary positions were not renewed, and six vacant faculty and staff positions will not be filled.

Jeremy Watson is one of the employees who lost his job on Monday.

He worked as a HVAC/Building Maintenance employee for 17 years, but when he came into work on Monday, he said he was handed a letter and told he no longer had a job.

“Didn’t know what to think. Always been a good employee, been there on time, never gave them any trouble,” Watson said.

He said after he was laid off, he was told to leave without saying goodbye to anyone.

“It’s not fair,” he said.

He’s not the only person who lost their job.

Last week, interim president James King told News Channel 11 layoffs would happen in order to balance the budget.

“I think what I’m looking at more than anything, the best way to describe what we’re doing is right sizing,” King said.

According to a news release from Northeast State, no other reductions are planned at this time.

Watson, who has a family to take care of, said he will begin looking for a new job.

But he wanted to add, “Now they’re targeting people they have no need to get. I was a good worker,” Watson said.

The college said those who lost their jobs will receive a voucher for free tuition at Northeast State for two calendar years, the college will help with writing resumes and cover letters, and those who lost their jobs may apply for future vacant positions at the college.

