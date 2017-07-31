ETSU Executive Committee to review Dr. David Champouillon’s appeal

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The future of former East Tennessee State University music professor Dr. David Champouillon is now in the hands of the Board of Trustees’ Executive Committee.

According to its agenda, the ETSU Executive Committee will review Dr. Champouillon’s termination appeal Tuesday afternoon.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland fired Dr. Champouillon in May following an internal investigation that found the tenured music professor sexually harassed two faculty members and behaved inappropriately in front of faculty and students.

Among other things, Dr. Champouillon’s appeal argued even if the allegations against him were true, they were “protected free speech.”

