Dodd: Butch Jones among ‘realistic candidates’ for Ole Miss job

“Jones’ recent move to super agent Jimmy Sexton reminds us that nothing will happen at Ole Miss until Jimmy says it does. Pure and simple, Sexton controls the SEC coaching market. It’s easy to imagine Jones ending up at Ole Miss after a 7-6 season that seals the deal for the locals who weren’t satisfied with consecutive nine-win seasons.”

Here’s the reasoning from Dodd:

Jones is 30-21 after four seasons leading the Vols, with a pair of 9-4 records over the last two seasons and a current streak of three straight bowl wins. He’s 80-48 as a head coach, after three-year stints at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before being hired by the Vols in December 2012.

Other names listed by Dodd: Ole Miss interim coach Matt Luke; former LSU coach Les Miles; Texas San Antonio coach Frank Wilson; SMU coach Chad Morris; Memphis coach Mike Norvell; Air Force coach Troy Calhoun; Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken; Troy coach Neal Brown; Temple coach Geoff Collins; TCU offensive analyst Sonny Dykes; Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt; Tulane coach Willie Fritz; Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.

Dodd also threw in five long shots: Blake Anderson (Arkansas State); Todd Graham (Arizona State); Rich Rodriguez (Arizona); Lane Kiffin (FAU); Chip Kelly.