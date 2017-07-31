Court orders FAA to review airline seat sizes and legroom space

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.

It’s a victory for Flyers Rights–an advocacy group that has pushed for new rules regulating seat sizes.

After the group’s petition to the FAA was turned down in 2015, it went to the courts.

Advocates argue small airplane seats can put passengers’ health at risk for conditions like blood clots in legs. And they say growing obesity rates aren’t being recognized by airlines.

Flyers Rights offered evidence that the average width of seats has been cut an inch and half over the last decade.

The Washington D.C. court’s decision cites space between the sear and the one behind it…has also decreased.

Airlines have said being able to add extra seats can improve its efficiency and offer better fares for travelers.

The FAA has not commented.

 

