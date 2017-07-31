Carter Co. Constable Landon Pritchard passes away

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Community members and law enforcement here in the Tri-Cities are mourning the loss of Tennessee’s longest serving constable, Landon Pritchard.

The Carter County Election Office confirmed Pritchard served as a constable in Carter County on and off for 49 years, with first being elected in 1968.

Fellow constables remember Pritchard as someone who loved to serve the community, and help others.

A service to honor Pritchard’s life will be held Tuesday in Elizabethton at 8 p.m.

There will also be a graveside service Wednesday morning at Happy Valley Memorial Park at 10 a.m.

