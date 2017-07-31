Boat sinks after 3 men rescue kayaker on Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A boat sank in the Cumberland River Sunday evening in East Nashville when three friends tried to help a stranded kayaker.

It happened at the Shelby Bottom boat ramp off Davidson Street about 6:20 p.m.

The friends told News 2 they saw the kayaker stranded on some rocks and pulled him onto their boat.

When the man got on, they think the boat couldn’t handle the added weight, causing it to start sinking.

“We were about 100 yards from shore when the boat started going under. It was mostly a panic, you know, because when it started going under we couldn’t do nothing,” explained Darrell Phillips.

Rescue crews were able to get there in time to rescue them all from the water and tow the boat back to shore. No one was injured.

“Like I said one of the other guys couldn’t hardly, couldn’t swim at all, so we had to throw him a life jacket. That’s the only thing that saved him,” Phillips added.

The boater also said he would do it again, and he plans to go back for the fish he lost.