Alabama jailbreak: 11 of 12 inmates recaptured

JASPER, Ala. (AP) – The Latest on the escape of 12 inmates from a county jail in Alabama. (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

The sheriff in Walker County, Alabama says he’s not going to make any excuses for the escape of a dozen inmates from his jail.

Sheriff James Underwood says the inmates used peanut butter to cover up the number identifying an outside door, and then persuaded a new employee watching on closed-circuit camera to open the door from his control room.

Underwood says changing numbers on doors with peanut butter “may sound crazy, but these people are crazy like a fox.”

All but one of the dozen inmates were captured within hours, and the sheriff said he hopes and expects the last one to be back in custody by day’s end. He said the only person seriously hurt in the entire escape incident was an inmate who sliced his thumb climbing over a razor-wire fence.

___

3 a.m.

Authorities in Alabama say they’ve recaptured all but one of a dozen inmates who escaped from a county jail.

The Walker County Jail inmates who escaped Sunday were between 18 and 30, facing charges ranging from disorderly conduct to attempted murder.

The manhunt for the last remaining fugitive, Bradley Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, was getting some airborne help from a state helicopter.

Kilpatrick, of Cordova, had been jailed on charges of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office announced the escape in a statement on Facebook. The office hasn’t said how the men escaped, and a sheriff’s spokesman didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Jasper police asked people living downtown to stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting Sunday night.

