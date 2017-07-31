40 new jobs coming to Russell County

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe says Virginia beat out Pennsylvania and West Virginia to land a $5 million investment in manufacturing operation.

McAuliffe said last week that JennChem LLC will create 40 new jobs in Russell County with the project. The company makes chemical roof support and sealing products used in mining and other industries.

The company will get a number of state and local incentives. McAuliffe approved a $100,000 grant and the state’s tobacco commission approved a $215,000 grant.

