40 new jobs coming to Russell County

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe says Virginia beat out Pennsylvania and West Virginia to land a $5 million investment in manufacturing operation.

McAuliffe said last week that JennChem LLC will create 40 new jobs in Russell County with the project. The company makes chemical roof support and sealing products used in mining and other industries.

The company will get a number of state and local incentives. McAuliffe approved a $100,000 grant and the state’s tobacco commission approved a $215,000 grant.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s